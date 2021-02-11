At least 1 dead after fire burns through home in Jersey City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10315457" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A brazen robbery at the Chanel store in SoHo was caught on surveillance camera and released by police, as they search for suspects believed to be behind several similar incidents.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- At least one person died in a fire that burned through a Jersey City home Wednesday night.The fire broke out on the first floor of the home on Martin Luther King Drive just after 11:30 p.m.Responding police were met outside by a mother who said her children were still inside.After battling through heavy smoke, two victims were located on the second floor.At least one was pronounced dead at the scene.We heard from neighbors about the moments after they got out of their nearby home."We got banging on the door, people were screaming telling us, 'Help! Get out!'" one resident said."I'm just shocked," said another. "I've sent prayers out, hopefully for the cops that are injured. We thank y'all for trying to help us."Three police officers were treated for smoke inhalation.Residents of attached homes were being given shelter as investigators worked to determine the cause.----------