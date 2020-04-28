Residents in Jersey City, Hoboken told to boil water after water main break

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Thousands of people were left without water after a massive water main break in Jersey City on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the main strike was due to a local contractor in Kearny performing industrial work near the intersection of Howell Street and Duffield Avenue.

The contractor was putting in sheet piling and pushed a piling directly into a 36-inch main.

SUEZ crews responded to the break and were in the process of shutting off water to the site, which will allow water pressure to be restored throughout Jersey City and Hoboken.

Residents in both Jersey City and Hoboken are asked to boil water until further notice.

The mayor said potable water was being sent to local hospitals.

Officials said at 9 p.m. they expected water pressure to return to normal within the next two hours.

