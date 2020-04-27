coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Sign of hope in Jersey City where parks will reopen

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Pershing Field in the Heights section of Jersey City will get a deep cleaning ahead of today's reopening.

It's one of five city parks reopening with restrictions on Monday following an announcement from Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop.

Enos Jones, Berry Lane, Audubon, and Leonard Gordon Parks are also opening from dusk til dawn.

Parkgoers can enjoy solo activities like walking, jogging and exercising. Group activities are still banned.

Playground equipment, dog runs, basketball hoops, and other active recreation equipment will still remain closed.

Restrooms and any indoor facilities will also remain closed to public access.

Dog walkers are also asked to keep all dogs on leashes and curb all dogs before entering the park, but this is a first step in reopening society.

"Better to have a controlled environment where people can safely go somewhere than an uncontrolled environment where you are thinking of praying people stay inside their home - when the reality is it's not going to happen," Fulop said.

But Governor Phil Murphy says state parks will remain closed.

"We are not out of the woods yet. I think we're several weeks away, and the big mantra, and our state has done a good job. The mandate to stay home and stay away from each other is still in very much effect until we can break the back of this curve," he said.

Governor Murphy will lay out his road map for reopening New Jersey on Monday.

