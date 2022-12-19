Jersey City creates police 'retail detail' to combat rise in holiday shoplifting

A new 'retail detail' police unit created in Jersey City is aimed at cracking down on holiday shoplifters. Michelle Charlesworth has the story.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (WABC) -- A new 'retail detail' police unit created in Jersey City is aimed at cracking down on holiday shoplifters.

Rampant stealing across the country inspired officials to put together the new task force.

"We're getting guys with full carts, going out the fire exits, and we catch them - they scan one item, and then they don't scan 30 more items," Sgt. Alberto Vasquez who is part of the new unit said.

Plainclothes officers started patrolling in parking lots and inside stores on December 10.

So far, they have pulled in tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise and arrested more than a dozen people.

The hope is, word that police are handcuffing thieves will get around.

