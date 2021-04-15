Man shot outside apartment building in Jersey City

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10514066" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood speaks his truth and comes out as gay on "Good Morning America."

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- A man was recovering Thursday morning after he was shot in Jersey City.NewsCopter 7 was over the scene Wednesday afternoon near JFK Boulevard.A 29-year-old man was shot twice in the leg outside an apartment building.Surveillance video showed the victim inside a pizzeria, where he went for help after he was shot.It was not immediately clear if he was the intended target or a bystander.----------