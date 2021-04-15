Man shot outside apartment building in Jersey City

NewsCopter 7 was over the scene Wednesday afternoon near JFK Boulevard.
A 29-year-old man was shot twice in the leg outside an apartment building.
Surveillance video showed the victim inside a pizzeria, where he went for help after he was shot.
It was not immediately clear if he was the intended target or a bystander.
