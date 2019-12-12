JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Catholic elementary school located across the street from the scene of Tuesday's deadly shooting in Jersey City reopened to students Thursday morning.
Sacred Heart School still had bullet holes in the windows as children headed back to class.
The school is located directly across the street from the JC Kosher Supermarket on Martin Luther King Drive, where three people were killed in a wild shootout with police.
The two armed suspects were also killed.
As bullets flew into classrooms Tuesday afternoon, many children huddled inside, afraid.
Miss Frazier's 10-year-old granddaughter was one of them.
"She said that they came in there and told them to move quietly," Frazier told Eyewitness News. "And they took her out of this part of the building into another part of the building."
Once the all-clear was sounded and they were allowed to leave, students were ordered to leave their backpacks and personal belongings behind, as their school turned into a crime scene.
"I feel horrible," said parent Eddie Griffin. "No student should have to be worried about their safety."
Since Thursday was their first day back, grief counselors were on hand to comfort students who were locked down for hours.
Parents are now forced to reassure their kids that despite what happened, school is safe.
Fortunately, there's no indication any of the children or staff were physically hurt during the hours-long ordeal.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Jersey City standoff: School across from shooting scene reopens
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More