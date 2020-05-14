coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Jersey Shore to open for Memorial Day weekend

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey beaches and boardwalks will be open in time for Memorial Day weekend, Governor Murphy announced on Thursday.

Social distancing guidelines will remain in place.



Murphy says that reopening state parks informed his decision on how to approach reopening the Jersey Shore.

While there is only one state beach, the cities that run the other beaches have been waiting on the governor's guidance and following his lead.

But don't expect business as usual at the Jersey shore this summer. Social distancing will still be mandated.

"We can't flip a switch and open everything up at once," he said. "Taking incremental steps, you get to analyze what the impact is, you get to want to, iterative bases in real time see how that looks. So we're learning. For instance, from parks how we can apply what we're learning from there to beaches. So God willing, we'll be in a good place by the time Memorial Day weekend comes around."

While Murphy announced the reopening of some non- essential businesses, the legislature is expected to decide on a bill that would allow for take cocktails and delivery of alcoholic beverages.

