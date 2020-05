Coronavirus News: Chartered boat services to resume Sunday in NJ

NEW: I will sign an EO allowing for the resumption of:

ğŸŽ£Fishing charters and other chartered-boat services

🛶Watercraft rentals



This Order will take effect tomorrow morning at 6:00 AM.



We will require specific social distancing and sanitation measures to be followed. pic.twitter.com/2Z9Um3LF42 — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 16, 2020

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Chartered boat services, including fishing and water craft rentals, will be allowed to resume in New Jersey beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Saturday.Social distancing, sanitation and other requirements will be in effect, including the establishment of online or telephone payment systems to reduce possible points of contact between customers and vendors.The move is the latest step New Jersey takes as it gradually works to reopen its economy.On Thursday, the governor announced that Jersey Shore beaches would be allowed to reopen by Memorial Day weekend