Victims from New York recovering after 8 wounded in Jerusalem shooting

Israeli police and medics say a Palestinian gunman opened fire at a bus near Jerusalem's Old City, wounding eight Israelis, Lucy Yang has the details.

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least five Americans, including a family and a pregnant woman, are recovering after a Palestinian gunman opened fire at a bus near Jerusalem's Old City early Sunday, wounding eight.

Williamsburg Community Activist Isaac Abraham said the 30-year-old woman from Brooklyn was shot in the stomach, and her baby was successfully delivered via emergency C-section.

Both are expected to survive, but the mother faces a long recovery, officials said.

The shooting happened as the bus waited in a parking lot near David's Tomb on Mount Zion, just outside the Old City walls. Israeli media identified the suspected attacker as a 26-year-old Palestinian from east Jerusalem.

Israeli police said forces were dispatched to the scene to investigate. Israeli security forces also pushed into the nearby Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan pursuing the suspected attacker.

MORE NEWS | Surgery a success for 6-month-old with rare eye condition

Later on Sunday, police said the suspected attacker turned himself in. Speaking at a meeting of his Cabinet on Sunday, Israeli Prime Mnister Yair Lapid said the suspected attacker was a resident of Jerusalem who was operating alone during the shooting and who had previously been arrested by Israel.

In New York, friends and family of a father and son were relieved that their loved ones were recovering.

"It's very devastating and painful to see what's happening," said Rabbi Moishe Indig, a leader of the Satmar Jewish community in Brooklyn, who counted the father and son as members.

Abraham, a relative of the two, identified them as Shea Hershel and son Burech Bendit Glick.

"Everyone is out of danger," he said in a statement. "Shea Hershel and son Burech Bendit Glick, Mother and newborn baby (delivered by emergency C-section) are out of danger as well and all will hopefully recover, prayers will help."

He said the focus is on prayer and healing.

Senator Charles Schumer said Hershel was shot in the neck as he bent down to protect his family, while Glick was shot in the arm as he protected his own son.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul tweeted about the incident, saying that her team is making contact with the State Department to assist the New Yorkers.

News of the attack quickly spread throughout Williamsburg.

"My reaction is very sad reality that someone goes on vacation, especially post COVID," Crown Heights resident Moshe Frank said. "People going to Israel, finally able to go there."

ALSO READ | Illegal pool with 60 tons of water discovered on rooftop in Williamsburg

The attack in Jerusalem followed a tense week between Israel and Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank.

Last weekend, Israeli aircraft unleashed an offensive in the Gaza Strip targeting the militant group Islamic Jihad and setting off three days of fierce cross-border fighting. Islamic Jihad fired hundreds of rockets during the flare-up to avenge the airstrikes, which killed two of its commanders and other militants. Israel said the attack was meant to thwart threats from the group to respond to the arrest of one of its officials in the occupied West Bank.

Forty-nine Palestinians, including 17 children and 14 militants, were killed, and several hundred were injured in the fighting, which ended with an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire. No Israeli was killed or seriously injured.

The Islamic militant group Hamas, which controls Gaza, stayed on the sidelines.

A day after the cease-fire halted the worst round of Gaza fighting in more than a year, Israeli troops killed three Palestinian militants and wounded dozens in a shootout that erupted during an arrest raid in the West Bank city of Nablus.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.