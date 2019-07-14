JetBlue flight diverted to JFK Airport after some on board felt sick

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A JetBlue flight was diverted to JFK Airport Sunday after some passengers and crew members were feeling sick.
The airline says flight 1203 from Newark to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic was diverted out of an abundance of caution.
"The crew reported a handful of customers and crew members feeling unwell," the airline said in a statement.
The aircraft will be inspected before returning to service, according to JetBlue.
Flight 1203 continued to Santo Domingo on a different aircraft.
