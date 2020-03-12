Education

Coronavirus NYC: 2 Bronx schools, New York Archdiocese schools closing amid coronavirus concerns

By Eyewitness News
BRONX, New York (WABC) -- New York City closed two co-located schools, the Laboratory School of Finance and Technology and South Bronx Preparatory: A College Board School, due to a student's self-confirmed positive case of COVID-19.

"The Health Department will trace close contacts of this individual to recommend quarantine and testing as necessary. The Department of Education will completely disinfect the building, and it will be closed for an initial 24-hour period. We don't make this decision lightly, and we know the disruption and anxiety this means for students, faculty and parents. We are taking every precaution to keep people safe, and we will keep everyone informed as we learn more through the day," Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

The Archdiocese of New York also announced it will close elementary schools effective Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20, with the possibility of a lengthier closure.

"Additionally, after consultation with the leadership of the Catholic Youth Organizations and the Catholic High School Athletic Associations, all activities and all sporting events and practices have been cancelled indefinitely," the archdiocese said in a statement.

De Blasio said the city has 62 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday morning. There are more than 200 cases statewide, with the largest cluster in the suburb of New Rochelle north of New York City.

The new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness including pneumonia.

INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Latest Coronavirus News

Latest news on coronavirus in New York and New York City
Latest news on the New Jersey coronavirus cases
Latest news on Connecticut coronavirus COVID-19
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnew york citybronxcoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News