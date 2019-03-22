JetBlue pilots accused of sexually assaulting 2 female crew members, lawsuit says

By AARON KATERSKY
Two JetBlue pilots sexually assaulted two female airline workers during a layover in San Juan, according to a lawsuit the alleged victims filed in Brooklyn federal court.

The two airline crew members, who were identified as Jane Doe 1 from Utah and Jane Doe 2 from Texas, met the pilots, Eric Johnson and Dan Watson, on a beach and shared a beer, the lawsuit said. The alleged incident occurred last May.

"The beer was laced with a drug, and after that point, the rest of the night became a blur for Doe #1, Doe #2 and the other crew member," according to the lawsuit.

The party ended up back in a hotel room where the women said they were attacked, leaving one of them with an STD, the lawsuit said.

The company told ABC News in a statement: "While we cannot comment on pending litigation, JetBlue takes allegations of violent or inappropriate behavior very seriously and investigates such claims thoroughly. We work to create a respectful workplace for all our crew members where they feel welcome and safe."
