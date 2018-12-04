WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --Jewish and Muslim leaders in Brooklyn are pledging their support for a Catholic church that was vandalized early Sunday morning.
Surveillance video showed the vandal smashing two statues outside Our Lady of Consolation Roman Catholic Church in Williamsburg.
The same statues have been vandalized six times in the past eight years.
The religious leaders and Brooklyn's borough president say they will help pay for the damage.
