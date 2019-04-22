Jewish cemetery in Queens robbed of $30,000 in mausoleum items

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are searching for the thief who stole thousands of dollars' worth of mausoleum materials from a historic Jewish cemetery.
It happened sometime between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning at Beth Olam Jewish Cemetery on the border of Brooklyn and Queens.
Police say someone stole 14 doors and 75 air vents from seven mausoleums.
The estimated value of the stolen items is $30,000.
