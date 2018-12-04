WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --Jewish and Muslim leaders in Brooklyn are pledging their support for a Catholic church that was vandalized early Sunday morning.
Surveillance video showed the vandal smashing two statues outside Our Lady of Consolation Roman Catholic Church in Williamsburg around 4 a.m. Sunday.
Detectives say the man initially urinated on two religious angel statues and then pushed the statues to the ground, causing damage, before he casually took off.
The same statues have been vandalized six times in the past eight years.
The religious leaders and Brooklyn's borough president say they will help pay for the damage.
The Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating this most recent incident, and they are hoping someone will recognize the suspect from the surveillance video.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube