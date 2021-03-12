Maskless, boozing JetBlue passenger on JFK Airport flight faces $14,500 fine

NEW YORK CITY -- An airline passenger could wind up paying $14,500 for refusing to wear a face mask and drinking alcohol that he had brought on board.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday it proposed the civil penalty against a passenger on a Dec. 23 JetBlue Airways flight that left New York's John F. Kennedy Airport bound for the Dominican Republic, but it turned back to JFK because of the man's behavior.

The FAA said the man crowded a passenger in the next seat, spoke loudly and ignored a flight attendant's request to wear his mask.

He also refused to stop drinking alcohol that he brought on board, which is prohibited by federal regulation, the agency said.

TRENDING: Woman discovers secret NYC apartment hidden behind her bathroom mirror
EMBED More News Videos

Just about every New York City resident has a story about finding an apartment, but a woman from Roosevelt Island can probably top them all.


Flight attendants complained twice to the pilots. The captain declared an emergency and returned to JFK, where police were waiting and escorted the man off the plane, according to the FAA.

The man was not identified.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityjamaicaqueensfaaflight divertedjfk international airportdrinkingjetblue
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo: 'I did not do what is alleged, period'
NY preparing for 15 million adults to be eligible for COVID shot May 1
'April Fool's joke': Mayor blasts end of NY domestic travel quarantine
The old New York is gone: Here's what NYC will look like next
Man sues Hertz over receipt that cleared him of murder
Death of woman found in trunk of car ruled homicide
2 sanitation workers brutally attacked by group in NYC
Show More
George Floyd's family settles for $27M over his death
Netflix may crack down on password sharing
$1,400 stimulus funds to hit bank accounts starting this weekend
Broadway reunites for pop-up performance 1 year after shutdown
Woman convicted in death of anti-MS-13 activist free on bail
More TOP STORIES News