Jill Biden to end COVID isolation after testing negative twice: spokesperson

First lady Jill Biden will end her COVID isolation Sunday after receiving two negative test results, according to her spokesperson.

SOUTH CAROLINA -- First lady Jill Biden will end her COVID isolation Sunday after receiving two negative test results, according to her spokesperson.

Biden had been in isolation in South Carolina after testing positive for COVID last week.

The White House says she will leave South Carolina later in the day and join President Joe Biden in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.