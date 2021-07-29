Politics

Jill Biden to get medical procedure on foot after Hawaii visit

EMBED <>More Videos

First lady Jill Biden on cover of Vogue: 'GMA' 1st look

WASHINGTON -- First lady Jill Biden is undergoing a medical procedure on Thursday to remove an object that became lodged in her foot while walking on a Hawaiian beach, her spokesperson said.

President Joe Biden is joining her at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, for the removal.

The incident occurred last weekend before her two official events in Hawaii, where she went after attending the start of the Olympics in Tokyo, spokesperson Michael LaRosa said.

During her time in Hawaii, she visited a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Waipahu on Sunday and later joined military families for a barbecue at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsjill bidenthe white housejoe bidenu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Tornado watch ahead of storms | LIVE
Tornado watch vs warning: What's the difference?
Vessel at Hudson Yards closed again after another suicide
Video: 14 hurt when bus slams into subway support pole
Woman hospitalized after capturing marriage proposal
'Most Wanted' man who murdered fiancée and her dog gets 30 years
Biden calls on states to offer $100 to those who get vaccinated | LIVE
Show More
NYC mulls mask guidance as some restaurants mandate vaccines
Celebrity NYC sommelier charged with arson
Wegmans moving into old K-Mart location in Astor Place
Former NYC Councilman sentenced to 3 months in prison for tax fraud
Billionaire founder of electric truck manufacturer charged with fraud
More TOP STORIES News