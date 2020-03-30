Coronavirus Help: 7 On Your Side has information on thousands of job openings

It's not clear when they'll be able to go back to work, but these strange times have also created thousands of job openings in very specific areas.
7 On Your Side has the information as part of "Operation Employment" to help get viewers back to work.
New Jersey has a master list of 465 employers who are looking to fill 43,500 jobs.
In Westchester and Putnam counties, they need to fill positions for Northwell Health. And another firm is hiring security guards to work at one of the testing sites. The firm USPA is paying up to $50 an hour.
"We are just trying to give people hope," says Thom Kleiner, the Executive Director of the Westchester-Putnam Workforce Development Board.
In addition to jobs available, Kleiner offers everything from job training to resume workshops, and they offer a list of job openings.
There are many jobs out there in healthcare looking for skilled applicants, but others require no previous experience, like making protective N95 masks from home or the grocery delivery service Instacart who needs shoppers to fulfill grocery lists.
That means going to local markets, buying products and delivering. You make earnings plus tips, and get this, there are 12,000 jobs available across all counties of New Jersey.
At the convenience store 7-Eleven, there are literally hundreds of jobs available, everything from store associates to managers.
At grocery giant Shop Rite they're trying to fill 1,450 jobs, and that's just New Jersey. Pay starts at $11 an hour.
And the meal kit delivery service Blue Apron is hiring 300 positions, mostly for its Linden office.
Blue Apron CEO Linda Findley Kozlowski says they're looking for dedicated people passionate about safety food and nourishment.
