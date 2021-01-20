joe biden

President-elect Joe Biden's inaugural address: What he plans to say on Inauguration Day

WASHINGTON -- Two of the Biden administration's top communications officials are describing the incoming president's inaugural address as a forward-looking speech that will make little to no mention of his predecessor.

Communications director Kate Bedingfield told ABC's "Good Morning America" on Wednesday that President-elect Joe Biden's address would "speak to the moment that we are in, but it will also lay out a vision for the future."

Biden press secretary Jen Psaki tells CNN that Biden's inaugural address is "definitely not a speech about Donald Trump" and she "wouldn't expect" to hear about him in it.

SEE ALSO:What to know about Biden's plan
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News political analyst Matt Dowd spoke on "Good Morning America" Sunday, Jan. 17, on what you need to know about President-elect Joe Biden's agenda and transition.



Bedingfield says Biden had not had any contact with the outgoing president.

Asked why Biden had invited political opponents including House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy to join him at a Mass on Wednesday morning, Psaki said it "felt important to him personally to have members of both parties ... and use that as an example to the American public."

Bedingfield says Biden will sign 15 executive orders in some of his first moves as president.

FULL LIST: Joe Biden's Cabinet picks, top-level appointees
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspresidential inaugurationgovernmentjoe biden
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
JOE BIDEN
US Surgeon General Jerome Adams asked to step down by Biden team
LIVE COVERAGE: Biden to become president during historic inauguration
Biden's first act: orders on pandemic, climate, immigration
VP Kamala Harris will open new chapter in US politics
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE COVERAGE: Biden to become president during historic inauguration
Trump leaves White House, says 'It's been a great honor'
Trump pardon list includes Steve Bannon, Lil Wayne
Everything to know about Inauguration Day: Schedule, performers | LIVE
COVID Live Updates: Could you need a vaccination passport?
Woman randomly shoved into moving NYC subway train
How the Joe Biden presidency could impact your money
Show More
VP Kamala Harris will open new chapter in US politics
Woman bitten and robbed by men during terrifying ambush
'Tiger King' Joe Exotic left off list of presidential pardons
Gas station attendant beaten, police chase after suspects in NJ
Mayor de Blasio requesting to use 2nd COVID doses as 1st doses
More TOP STORIES News