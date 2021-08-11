Politics

President Biden nominates US Attorneys for Manhattan, Brooklyn

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News AM Update

NEW YORK -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced his nominees to lead high-profile U.S. Attorney offices in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Biden picked Damian Williams for the top spot in Manhattan's Southern District of New York, and Breon Peace to head Brooklyn's Eastern District of New York. Both men are Black, and Williams would be the first Black person to run the Manhattan office.

Both offices have been involved in attention-getting investigations and prosecutions.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District in 2018 oversaw the prosecution and subsequent guilty plea of Michael Cohen, at one time the personal lawyer of former President Donald Trump, on campaign-finance violations and other charges.

MORE NEWS | Senate passes $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, package now heads to House
EMBED More News Videos

The 69-30 tally provides momentum for this first phase of Biden's "Build Back Better" priorities, now headed to the House.



In the Eastern District, the office is overseeing the investigation of Tom Barrack, the chair of Trump's 2017 inaugural committee, who has pleaded not guilty to charges that he secretly lobbied the U.S. on behalf of the United Arab Emirates.

Williams is currently chief of the securities and commodities task force in the Southern District office, where he oversees more than 20 prosecutors.

Peace worked in the Eastern District office from 2000 to 2002, under former Attorney General Loretta Lynch when she was the U.S. attorney there.

ALSO READ | Who is Kathy Hochul? Meet NY's next governor
EMBED More News Videos

Sandra Bookman has more on the person who will replace Andrew Cuomo as governor when he steps down in 14 days.



The nominees must be confirmed by the Senate.

In addition, Biden announced picks for several other U.S. Attorney positions: Jessica Aber in the Eastern District of Virginia; Carla Freedman in the Northern District of New York; William Ihlenfeld in the Northern District of West Virginia; Christopher Kavanaugh in the Western District of Virginia; Darcie McElwee in the District of Maine, and William Thompson in the Southern District of West Virginia.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorkbrooklynmanhattannew york city politicsjoe biden
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces resignation
Who is Kathy Hochul? Meet NY's next governor
'Right thing to do': Reaction to Cuomo's resignation
Cuomo's accusers "vindicated and relieved," attorney says
Cuomo's resignation: A timeline of the sex harassment allegations
What's next: Could Cuomo face criminal charges, civil lawsuits?
From "America's governor" to the scandal that led to Cuomo's fall
Show More
AccuWeather Alert: Excessive heat warning
Rain pelts Puerto Rico as Tropical Storm Fred forms
Man found dead with stab wounds after rooftop blaze in Queens: Police
Nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken products recalled
Venomous snake bite lands NJ man in the hospital
More TOP STORIES News