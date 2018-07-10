Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set in lawsuit

EMBED </>More Videos

A lawsuit filed Friday accuses Johnny Depp of punching a crew member on the set of a film shot in Los Angeles.

ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES, California --
A lawsuit filed Friday accuses Johnny Depp of punching a crew member on the set of a film shot in Los Angeles.

The incident allegedly took place last year on the set of "City of Lies," a movie about the killing of Notorious B.I.G.

Location manager Gregg "Rocky" Brooks alleges in the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court that Depp punched him twice in the rib cage while he appeared to be intoxicated and smelled of alcohol.

Brooks also claims he was fired when he refused to sign papers saying he wouldn't sue.

Depp nor his representatives have issued a comment so far.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
johnny deppcelebritycourtlawsuitassaultCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Watch live: Mollie Tibbetts suspect in court
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
4th day of flooding for Bronx public housing complex
More News