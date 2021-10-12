'I have resigned': Jon Gruden steps down as head coach of Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders owner Mark Davis arrived at the team’s facility a couple of hours ago and went to find Jon Gruden, per source. The two men met. And Gruden no longer will be the Raiders’ head coach.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2021
This comes after the surfacing of emails that have been called "racist" and "misogynistic."
Gruden released a statement confirming that he has resigned as head coach.
He says he "loves the Raiders" and doesn't want to be a distraction to the team.
Jon Gruden statement: “I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.”— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2021
Raiders assistant coach Rich Bisaccia is reportedly stepping into the role of interim head coach.
This is Gruden's 15th season as an NFL head coach and his second stint with the Raiders.
Gruden signed a 10-year, $100 million contract to return to the team in 2018, the richest contract for a head coach in NFL history.
The Raiders started this season under Gruden undefeated through the first three games, and now sit at 3rd place in the AFC West at 3-2.
