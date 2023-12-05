Ex describes actor Jonathan Majors' alleged 'violent temper' during assault trial

Marvel actor Jonathan Majors' ex-girlfriend took the stand in the assault trial against him.

NEW YORK -- Grace Jabbari, the complainant in the misdemeanor assault case against actor Jonathan Majors, was the first witness on the second day of the trial in New York City.

Jabbari, 30, spent the morning Tuesday answering questions by assistant district attorney Kelli Galaway.

Majors arrived at the courtroom again with his current girlfriend Meagan Good.

Majors is accused of assaulting Jabbari in the backseat of a for-hire SUV on March 25 after she grabbed his phone when a message from another woman popped up that said "wish I was kissing you."

Jabbari was the movement director on the set of Ant-Man in Pinewood, UK when she met Majors.

"In one of the breaks he came over to me, near-ish the monitor, and asked me what I was doing, why I was here and I said 'Oh I'm a dancer, I'm working on movement,'" Jabbari testified.

She said his hair stylist slipped her his number and the two went on a date. The relationship progressed "fast," she said.

"We spent every day together, maybe minus a few, within the next few months," Jabbari said. "He told me he loved me very early on."

Jabbari said Majors would quote her poetry. "I felt very loved and cared for," she said.

The first time Grace Jabbari said Jonathan Majors became angry with her was in December 2021 when she was going to meet his dogs.

The dogs are apparently quite protective and Majors gave her specific instructions for how to behave. Jabbari mentioned how an ex-boyfriend had a dog and she said he became angry and raised his voice. "How dare I mention him," Jabbari quoted Majors telling her. "It's embarrassing to him that I dated him. His dog is pathetic. This kind of stuff."

As she said Majors shouted at her she told the jury, "It was the first time I felt scared of him."

Jabbari also described a time in June 2022 when she went to a festival where mobile phone reception was not very good and Majors was "not very nice" about it.

"Just that I shouldn't be there and how dare I go," she said. "You're just out there drinking with your friends and I had a really hard week."

He had been training as a bodybuilder for a move, Jabbari said, and "he was quite stressed."

He was "stressed" again the following July as she visited him in Los Angeles.

"He just exploded is the word I would use to describe it," Jabbari testified. "It was violent temper, rage, a bit of aggression."

The judge told the jury these stories were offered as background and not as a means to suggest Majors had a propensity to commit the crimes at issue in the trial.

Jabbari asked for tissues and occasionally dabbed her eyes as she recounted these events. Majors appeared to be looking at her during this part of her testimony and also writing notes.

"He was really shouting. Just really, really angry," Jabbari said. "Scared and knowing I just needed to calm him down because I just wanted it to stop."

On July 9, 2022, in the bedroom of a home they were sharing in West Hollywood Grace Jabbari said Jonathan Majors started throwing things at him.

"The first thing that he threw was the candle," Jabbari said as she showed the jury a photo of the room. "The dent in the wall is one of candles."

She used a pen to mark the spot where she was standing.

"I took the photo because the shift in his temper was something that I was aware of," Jabbari said. "I just wanted to remember. I know I kept forgiving him but I wanted to have a bit of a memory of it."

Jabbari told the jury the episode appeared to bring them closer. "I was saying to him 'Please stop, calm down, you don't need to be doing this.' Then he started shaking and crying and saying he's a monster," Jabbari said.

He often would threaten suicide, she said, after these incidents.

By September 2022, Jabbari was living with Majors in London while he was shooting a movie. She recounted a Sunday when she had been at a pub with friends and returned to the house with them.

"He was getting a bit snappy. Just quick with his responses," she said. It caused her to usher everyone out of the house. The following day she said they met at a park when he accused her of being an alcoholic, tore headphones off her head, and started shouting at her.

"Better not be in the house when I get home," Jabbari quoted Majors saying that day. She broke down in tears and asked the judge for a break.

After she collected her broken headphones and left the park Jabbari said she returned to the home she was sharing with Majors, "walked up to the dressing room and started to get a bag of stuff together."

She said Majors "had told me to leave" but she was unable to pack.

"Why not," Galaway asked. "Because I heard him running up the stairs and I just kind of froze."

"Why did you freeze?" Galaway asked. "Because I could hear him coming," Jabbari responded.

"He proceeded to grab everything...and was just throwing it, swiping it, moving it, and throwing it, anything I had bought him he was breaking. I just said 'You can stop I'm leaving just please stop,'" Jabbari said.

She said it left her scared, upset and confused.

"He was just blaming me. This is your fault. You disturbed the peace or something like that. How dare I and things like that," Jabbari said.

The jury heard a recording Jabbari made with her iPhone of Majors shouting at her, demanding she behave like Coretta Scott King or Michelle Obama.

"I'm a great man. A great man. I do great things for my culture and for the world...The woman that supports me needs to be a great woman," Majors is heard on the recording saying. "Two nights ago you did not do that. Which took away from the plan."

Jabbari said she understood it to mean that "he had to come first." Through halting sobs Jabbari described what happened after he stopped shouting.

"I just kept saying 'I'm sorry' and I took all the blame," Jabbari testified. "I just took the full blame to calm him down."

She said she promised she would not tell anyone what had gone on and was left "quite scared of him and yet dependent on him."

By January, 2023 the two had relocated to New York. Jabbari said she spoke to Majors' manager about his behavior because she "needed some support." She told the jury it caused Majors to stop talking to her for a couple of weeks.