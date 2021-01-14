Coronavirus Update New York: Jones Beach mega-site opens, COVID variant cluster confirmed on Long Island

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9598258" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lauren Glassberg has the latest on the vaccination sites in NYC and who is next in line for the shot.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The State of New York opens its third mass vaccination site in our area - the fourth statewide - at Jones Beach State Park on Long Island Thursday morning.The mega-site, which is also the state's first drive-through site, opens at 8 a.m.Also, starting today in New York City vaccines will be available at the Fort Washington Avenue Armory in Washington Heights.The shots at all sites across New York are available by appointment for the 7 million New Yorkers who are in groups 1a and 1b, which includes seniors age 65 and older.Governor Andrew Cuomo estimates it will take more than 5 months to vaccinate everyone in those groups.Both openings come as New York sees more cases of the more contagious COVID-19 variant that was reported first in the United Kingdom.There are now at least 15 confirmed cases statewide, located in two separate clusters.The most recent cluster was identified Wednesday with two cases each in Suffolk and Nassau counties. A fifth case in Queens has also been linked.This cluster is unrelated to the previous cluster of cases in Saratoga Springs confirmed last week.In light of this, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has called for flight restrictions to prevent more cases of that contagious strain from arriving here from the UK and other places.The Jones Beach mega-site opens Thursday morning with a news conference, but the Nassau County executive was not expected to attend.Laura Curran is quarantining at home after possible exposure to COVID-19. She is reportedly feeling well.So far a little more than 700,000 people have received the vaccine statewide.Here are the most recent and upcoming vaccination site openings:Wednesday 1/13:Javits CenterState Fair Expo Center, Onondaga CountyThursday 1/14:Westchester County CenterFriday 1/15:Jones Beach, Nassau County - Drive-ThruSUNY AlbanyNext week, more state sites open:SUNY Stony Brook (LI)SUNY Binghamton property in Johnson CityDome Arena, RochesterPlattsburgh Airport - Drive-thruSUNY PostdamUtica Memorial AuditoriumU Buffalo South CampusAqueduct Race Track, Queens