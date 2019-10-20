Judge: Connecticut college student mentally ill when he stabbed 2 other students

By Eyewitness News
HARTFORD, Connecticut (WABC) -- A judge has determined that a former drama student at a Connecticut university charged with stabbing two other students is not guilty by reason of insanity.

The judge determined Friday that prosecutors had proved former University of Hartford student Jake Wascher had committed the crimes of first-degree assault and carrying a dangerous weapon during the March 31 attack.

He also found that Wascher's lawyer had proved that Wascher lacked criminal capacity due to mental disease or defect.

The judge found the 21-year-old San Diego man was "in the midst of a psychotic episode and suffered from paranoid delusions" that the victims were out to harm him.

Wascher faces commitment to the state's maximum-security psychiatric facility for people acquitted of crimes because of mental disease at a hearing scheduled for December.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hartfordcollegestabbing
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead in NJ identified, death ruled homicide
EXCLUSIVE: Victim speaks out after violent Upper West Side attack
House explodes causing several others to catch fire, evacuations
Yankees eliminated after 6-4 loss to Astros in Game 6 of ALCS
Aaron Judge labels Yankees' season 'a failure' after ALCS loss to Astros
Police: NJ officer killed man advancing with 'bladed object'
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks to raise money and awareness
Show More
AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool
NYPD cruiser overturns in Brooklyn accident; 2 officers injured
Trump drops plan to host next G-7 at his Doral golf resort
Oklahoma's 'Sooner Schooner' crashes during celebration lap
Mysterious Death: Woman's body found wrapped in blanket, police say
More TOP STORIES News