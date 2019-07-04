Judge rejects El Chapo's request for new trial

NEW YORK -- A New York judge has rejected a request for a new trial by the Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo.

U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan said in a written ruling Wednesday that a "mountain range of evidence" introduced against Joaquin Guzman (hwah-KEEN' goos-MAHN') overcame his claims that the jury was tainted.

Cogan said any rational average juror would have convicted El Chapo based on overwhelming evidence at a trial that ended in February. Guzman was convicted of murder conspiracy and drug trafficking charges.

Defense attorneys sought a new trial, saying jurors improperly followed media coverage. They cited a Vice News report alleging jurors were aware of potentially prejudicial claims that were excluded from the trial.

Cogan said the claims lacked "extremely prejudicial conduct" required for a new trial.

