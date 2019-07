Jussie Smollett: Judge dismisses motions by 'Empire' actor's attorneys

Previous coverage:

CHICAGO -- A Cook County judge dismissed Wednesday motions filed by Jussie Smollett's attorneys.Smollett's team wanted the judge to reconsider the decision to appoint a special prosecutor to look at how the case was handled and also wanted a new judge assigned to the case.At Wednesday's hearing, the judge dismissed the motion for a substitute motion and also denied a motion by Smollett's attorneys to intervene in the case.Last month, Judge Michael Toomin said he would appoint a special prosecutor to investigate why Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx dropped charges against Smollett, which could bring the case back to square one and lead to new charges for Smollett.The petition for a special prosecutor to be appointed came from retired judge Sheila O'Brien.Smollett was accused of staging an attack on himself in Chicago's Streeterville neighborhood in January. Police and prosecutors said Smollett orchestrated the attack with the help of two brothers. One brother was an extra on "Empire" and the other was Smollett's personal trainer.All charges against Smollett were dropped in late February in exchange for community service and forfeiture of his $10,000 bond payment.