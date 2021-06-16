Judge dismisses murder charges against Simone Biles' brother

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5503446" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Tevin Biles-Thomas, the brother of Simone Biles, sits in a Georgia jail cell after his arrest in a triple homicide on New Year's Eve in Ohio.

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A judge in Ohio has dismissed murder charges filed against the brother of Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles, ruling Tuesday that prosecutors did not present evidence to sustain a conviction in a 2018 New Year's Eve party shooting in Cleveland that left three men dead.Moments after Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge Joan Synenberg issued her ruling that acquitted Tevin Biles-Thomas, a woman in the court gallery charged at the defendant and screamed "You killed my baby!" Three sheriff's deputies tackled the woman before she could reach Biles-Thomas.Defense lawyers had sought the judge's ruling, which also acquitted Biles-Thomas of voluntary manslaughter and felonious assault charges. They said there was no forensic evidence connecting their client to the killings and that no witnesses testified that they saw Biles-Thomas shoot.Biles-Thomas, a U.S. Army soldier, has maintained his innocence. His first trial ended in a mistrial last month after jurors said they had read legal paperwork that inadvertently was included in evidence given to them to review.Authorities have said gunfire broke out when a group of men arrived uninvited to the party in 2018. Nineteen-year-old DelVaunte Johnson, 21-year-old Toshaun Banks and 23-year-old DeVaughn Gibson were killed.Simone Biles has said on Twitter that she was struggling with her brother's arrest and that her heart ached for the victims and their families.