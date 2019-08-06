Judge lifts temporary ban on turning NYC's 14th Street into mainly bus, delivery zone

(Shutterstock)

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A federal judge lifted a temporary restraining order on the 14th Street Busway, meaning the city can proceed with partially banning cars on the stretch of 14th Street between Third and Ninth Avenues.

The area, according to the city's plan, will instead be converted into a bus and delivery zone from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days away.

The judge had issued a temporary restraining order on the play in response to a lawsuit from West Village and Chelsea block associations, arguing it would result in "horrific traffic jams" on residential side streets, and should have undergone an official environmental review.

"We don't think it's a good tradeoff for cars to come down our streets and spew pollution in our windows that we have to breathe in," said Arthur Schwartz, a neighborhood resident.

In responses filed in court, the city and MTA have said the impacts on side streets would be fairly limited -- a minute-and-a-half to crosstown trips on 12th, 13th, 15th, and 16th streets -- while time saved for bus riders would be between two and nine minutes.

In an amicus brief filed Monday, the Riders Alliance and Transportation Alternatives calculated that the delay in implementing has cost rush-hour M14 bus riders the equivalent of 52 weeks, or 8,654 hours, of travel time since July 1, the busway's planned start date

"Let's get this DONE!" the mayor tweeted in response.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Man hangs onto hood of his stolen car during getaway
AccuWeather Alert: More storms on Wednesday
Texas officers seen leading handcuffed man with rope
Daycare workers charged after girl found wandering in NYC park
Man found dead in restricted area of Central Park
Toni Morrison, author of 'Beloved' and 'Home,' dies at age 88
Plane carrying Pink's crew crash lands in Denmark: Reports
Show More
Woman dies month after daughter killed in Queens fire
NY lawmakers come together to call for action after mass shootings
NJ police ask for public's help to find missing mom, kids
4-year-old girl killed, mother critically injured by vehicle in NY
Sentencing delayed in deadly Valentine's Day crash on LI
More TOP STORIES News