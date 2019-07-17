New Jersey judge off bench after saying rape suspect came from 'good family'

TRENTON, New Jersey -- New Jersey's high court has taken action against two judges over their comments in cases involving sexual assault.

The state Supreme Court has recommended that John Russo Jr. be removed from the bench.

Russo asked a woman during a 2016 hearing if she could have closed her legs to prevent a sexual assault.

Russo will have a chance to offer evidence before a panel to contest his removal.

Also Wednesday, the court terminated the temporary assignment of a judge who declined to order a 16-year-old rape suspect tried in adult court because the youth came "from a good family."

James Troiano asked whether the suspect should face serious consequences over a video-recorded assault on an intoxicated teenager.

Troiano is retired but had been recalled to serve in Monmouth County.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
courtnew jersey newssex assault
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Mother, daughter stabbed multiple times in NY
MTA report calls for cutting up to 2,700 jobs
Rand Paul blocks Senate vote on 9/11 victim compensation fund
NYC residents complain of rat increase after trash bins removed
Prosecutors drop groping case against Kevin Spacey
Woman hit with bottle, sexually assaulted in NYC home invasion
9-year-old girl electrocuted while swimming in pool
Show More
New power outages reported in parts of Staten Island
AccuWeather Forecast: Severe storms expected
Kentucky man shocked to find tick latched on to his eyeball
Dad accused of throwing 5-year-old in ocean as swimming lesson
Girl dies after being struck by golf ball hit by her dad
More TOP STORIES News