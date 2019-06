Jussie Smollett: Judge orders special prosecutor to review State Attorney Kim Foxx's handling of 'Empire' actor's case

Previous coverage:

CHICAGO -- A Cook County judge ruled Friday to appoint a special prosecutor to review State's Attorney Kim Foxx's handling of the Jussie Smollett case.Smollett was accused of staging an attack on himself in Chicago last January, but prosecutors dropped all charges. That decision is already under a separate review by the county's inspector general.In his ruling Friday, the judge questioned Foxx's decision to appoint a deputy to oversee the Smollett case, saying that she did not have the authority to do so.Last month, thousands of pages of the Smollett case records were released by Kim Foxx's office after an open records request. There records include copies of search warrants, police investigative notes and official charges as well as communications between Smollett's attorneys and prosecutors prior to the charges being dropped.The "Empire" actor claimed he was the victim of a vicious hate crime in the Streeterville neighborhood on January 29. He said two men physically attacked him while yelling racist and homophobic slurs, threw a chemical liquid on him and looped a rope around his neck.Police and prosecutors said Smollett orchestrated the attack with the help of two brothers. One brother was an extra on "Empire" and the other was Smollett's personal trainer.Prosecutors said Smollett paid the Osundairo brothers to pull off the staged attack.Smollett had also reported a threatening letter sent to him on the "Empire" set containing a white powder, a week before the alleged attack. The letter is currently in the FBI crime lab for analysis, sources said, and experts believe Smollett could face federal charges for allegedly sending the letter.All charges against Smollett were dropped in late February in exchange for community service and forfeiture of his $10,000 bond payment.Smollett has maintained his innocence. The City of Chicago is suing the actor for the costs of the investigation and damage to the city's reputation.The Osundairo brothers have since filed a lawsuit in their defense claiming Smollett hired them to stage an attack on the actor. The Osundairo brothers are suing Smollett's legal team for defamation.