Manhattan judge orders judicial inquiry into 2014 death of Eric Garner

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A Manhattan judge has ordered a judicial inquiry into the death of Eric Garner.
In 2014, Garner's caught-on-tape last words "I can't breathe" became a national rally cry for criminal justice reform.
The ruling came in response to a lawsuit from Garner's relatives, including his mother Gwen Carr, who have alleged a cover-up.
"Although the arrest and death of Eric Garner has received considerable attention in press over the past six years, many facts relating to his arrest and death, and the investigations and any disciplinary actions taken in response to his death, have not been disclosed to the public or to the family of Mr. Garner," Judge Joan Madden wrote.
The inquiry will include Garner's arrest, use of force, leaks of certain information about Garner's criminal history and a review of the alleged lack of medical care provided to him.
