Judge orders release of Michael Cohen's unsealed search warrants

Unsealed search warrants related to President Donald Trump's former fixer and personal attorney Michael Cohen have been released as part of a court order by a federal judge in New York.

The warrants relate to a search executed on Cohen's home, office and hotel room last April.

In a statement Tuesday, Cohen's attorney, Lanny Davis, told ABC News the release "only furthers [Cohen's] interest in continuing to cooperate and providing information and the truth about Donald Trump and the Trump organization to law enforcement and Congress."

Cohen was sentenced to three years in jail and is expected to report for his sentence in early May.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
abc newsnational
Copyright © 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures.
TOP STORIES
Charter bus traveling from Florida to NY crashes, killing 2
Bronx father questioned in 1-month-old baby's death
NYPD rolls out pilot program, won't respond to every accident
'Honey Boo Boo' TV star 'Mama June' arrested in Alabama
34th Street reopened after boom truck crash near Penn Station
Starbucks to make changes to rewards program
1 person dead in multi-vehicle crash in Hempstead
Show More
Suspect arrested in attemped rape in Brooklyn apartment
Hilton recycling used bars of soap for communities in need
Woman who climbed Statue of Liberty faces sentencing
Netherlands shooting: 3 dead, 3 in custody
Karina Vetrano murder: Mother expected to testify in retrial
More TOP STORIES News