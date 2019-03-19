Judge orders release of Michael Cohen's unsealed search warrants

Unsealed search warrants related to President Donald Trump's former fixer and personal attorney Michael Cohen have been released as part of a court order by a federal judge in New York.
The warrants relate to a search executed on Cohen's home, office and hotel room last April.
In a statement Tuesday, Cohen's attorney, Lanny Davis, told ABC News the release "only furthers [Cohen's] interest in continuing to cooperate and providing information and the truth about Donald Trump and the Trump organization to law enforcement and Congress."
Cohen was sentenced to three years in jail and is expected to report for his sentence in early May.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
TOP STORIES
Show More