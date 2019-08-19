Judge recommends Daniel Pantaleo be fired from NYPD over Eric Garner death

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5399390" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Justice Department has declined to file federal civil rights charges against the officer involved in the chokehold death of Eric Garner.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A decision from the NYPD commissioner is expected soon on the future of the police officer accused of using an illegal chokehold on Eric Garner.The 46-page scathing opinion issued by Judge Rosemarie Maldonado in the officer's disciplinary trial has been released, and she blamed Officer Daniell Pantaleo for a "glaring dereliction of responsibility that precipitated a tragic outcome."She also said Pantaleo was "untruthful" and "self-serving" during the course of the investigation.The report sent to Police Commissioner James O'Neill recommends that Pantaleo be dismissed from the department, calling his accounts of what happened that day implausible."There is overwhelming evidence that Respondent used a prohibited chokehold, as defined by the 2014 Patrol Guide," Maldonado wrote. "Respondent's use of a prohibited chokehold was reckless and constituted a gross deviation from the standard of conduct established for a New York City police officer."Video of what happened that day in July of 2014 played an important role in the judge's report.The judge not only considered the arguments from Internal Affairs but the defense, saying that Pantaleo was disingenuous when he viewed the video and denied using a chokehold prohibited by NYPD policy.She said Pantaleo "knew of the grave risks associated with prohibited chokeholds, and that by using one under these circumstances, he engaged in a gross deviation from the standard of conduct established for a New York City police officer."While the chokehold itself did not kill Garner, the decision found the "chokehold was a significant factor in triggering the asthma attack that contributed to Mr. Garner's death."However, Pantaleo's conduct lacked intent, the departmental judge found."Even though (Pantaleo) recklessly used a prohibited chokehold, the evidence was insufficient to prove that he did it with the intent of obstructing Mr. Garner's breathing," she wrote.Still, she said Garner was not blameless."Whatever Mr. Garner's objective, it is clear that for at least four minutes into the recorded portion of the encounter, and at least one minute prior to that, he refused to cooperate with the arrest and comply with lawful orders," Maldonado's decision said. "From the outset, Mr. Garner was non-compliant and argumentative."She wrote that while officers are permitted to use reasonable force to take an uncooperative suspect into custody, they are not allowed to use a chokehold."The totality of circumstances favors a finding that even though Respondent recklessly used a prohibited chokehold, the evidence was insufficient to prove that he did it with the intent of obstructing Mr. Garner's breathing," she wrote. "There is only one appropriate penalty for the grave misconduct that yielded an equally grave result, (Pantaleo) can no longer remain a New York City police officer,"The report will be considered by Commissioner O'Neill as he comes to a decision on Pantaleo's fate with the department.That decision is expected by the end of the month but could come as early as Monday.