Comedian wields gavel of justice on 'Judge Steve Harvey'

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Steve Harvey has been a stand-up comedian, a game show host, an author, and even a motivational speaker, and now, he is adding another profession to his long resume.

ABC's "Judge Steve Harvey" has him following in the footsteps of "Judge Judy" and a long list of others.

The star said he didn't go into this show trying to duplicate anything or anybody. He admits he doesn't have the wealth of knowledge Judge Judy has, but he is a whole lot funnier.

Harvey doesn't have a law degree and doesn't even wear judges robes on the new show, but he still manages to play to his strengths.

"I'm in the make-people-laugh business," he said. "I'm in the happy business."

Harvey sat down with our Sandy Kenyon for a candid conversation in the latest edition of "The Sitdown."

