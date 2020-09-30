Boy Scout killed: Judge rejects bid for new trial amid misconduct claims

RIVERHEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- A judge ruled against granting a new trial Wednesday for the man who killed a Boy Scout while driving drunk on Long Island, moving the case against Thomas Murphy to the sentencing phase despite claims from his defense team about juror misconduct.
Murphy was convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide and manslaughter in December for hitting and killing 12-year-old Andrew McMorris while the boy was hiking with his troop in Manorville exactly two years ago on September 30, 2018.
Sentencing was previously scheduled for late August but was delayed after the allegations of misconduct and two new witnesses who had apparently come forward, leaving the McMorris family outraged.
The judge went even further in denying the new trial, accusing Murphy's attorney, Steven Politi, of trying to seek out juror misconduct by making contact with jurors.
"It's honestly awful that it's been going on for two years," friend Torre Cintorino said. "In my opinion, he should've been locked up two years ago. He's been letting this family suffer for way too long."
Politi tried to delay sentencing yet again, saying he needed more days to prepare, but the judge refused, saying he informed both parties that sentencing would likely follow his ruling should he decide to uphold the verdict.
The judge read 100 character letters submitted on Murphy's behalf, followed by the reading of nine victim impact statements.
Dad John McMorris talked about having nightmares and said he helped nurses put his son's body in a bag at the hospital.
"We try to figure out how to move forward each day, each day is a struggle," dad John McMorris said in his statement. "He did not deserve what happened to him."
Sister Arianna McMorris accused Murphy of dragging her brother's legacy through a "pointless trial."
"We spent two years essentially arguing what my brother's life was worth," sister Arianna McMorris said in her statement.
Politi also tried to have the number of impact statements cut down, calling it excessive.
Murphy, who declined a plea agreement and forced what the family called a painful and unnecessary trial, faces 8 1/3 to 25 years in prison.
Prosecutors said in closing arguments that Murphy "recklessly and selfishly" got behind the wheel of his SUV after pounding vodka on a golf course and plowed into the group.
"This was a completely unnecessary process for us to have to go through, a million times worse," mom Alisa McMorris said after the verdict.
Murphy's defense unsuccessfully attempted to argue that the Boy Scouts weren't supervised properly that day and were not walking on the side of the road when Murphy swerved into them.
Thomas refused a breathalyzer test, and blood tests four hours later showed his BAC to be .13.
