Federal Judge Esther Salas speaks out after son killed, husband shot

NORTH BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- We are hearing for the first time from the federal judge in New Jersey whose son was killed and husband hurt in an apparently targeted shooting.

Judge Esther Salas released an emotional video message recounting that tragic day, July 19th.

She and her son Daniel were cleaning up after celebrating his 20th birthday when the shooter arrived at their home in North Brunswick.

"We were chatting, as we always do," the judge said. "And Daniel said, 'Mom, let's keep talking. I love talking to you, Mom.' And it was at that exact moment that the doorbell rang. And Daniel looked at me and said, 'Who is that?' And before I could say a word, he sprinted upstairs.'"

Police believe Roy Den Hollander was targeting Judge Salas when he attacked her family while posing as a Federal Express driver.

He was later found dead by suicide.

Judge Salas is calling for action to address the lack of privacy afforded to federal judges.

"I am begging those who are in power to do something," she said. "For my family, the threat was real and the free flow of information from the Internet allowed this sick and depraved human being to find all our personal information and target us."

