Judge's report on Daniel Pantaleo released ahead of police commissioner's decision

The Justice Department has declined to file federal civil rights charges against the officer involved in the chokehold death of Eric Garner.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A decision from the NYPD commissioner is expected in the future of the police officer accused of using an illegal chokehold on Eric Garner.The 46-page scathing opinion issued by Judge Rosemarie Maldonado in the officer's disciplinary trial has been released.The report sent to Police Commissioner James O'Neill recommends that Daniel Pantaleo be dismissed from the department.But, it also called his accounts of what happened the day that Eric Garner died implausible and self-serving.Judge Maldonado wrote, "Respondent's use of a prohibited chokehold was reckless and constituted a gross deviation from the standard of conduct established for a New York City police officer."Video of what happened that day back in July 2014 played an important role in the judge's report.The judge not only considered the arguments from Internal Affairs but the defense, saying that Pantaleo was disingenuous when he viewed the video and denied using a chokehold, which is prohibited by NYPD policy.The judge also wrote in the report, "The totality of circumstances favors a finding that even though Respondent recklessly used a prohibited chokehold, the evidence was insufficient to prove that he did it with the intent of obstructing Mr. Garner's breathing."This report will be considered by the commissioner as he comes to a decision on Pantaleo's fate with the department.That decision is expected by the end of the month, but could come as early as Monday.