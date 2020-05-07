New Yorker Julia Gargano hoping 'Idol' audition prediction comes true

Gargano is a 22-year-old Staten Island native studying composition at The College of Saint Rose in Albany.
SHE MADE IT! We’re so proud! 🖤💛🖤 https://t.co/Nw1mf8iOc4— College of St Rose (@CollegeofStRose) May 4, 2020
She heard nothing but raves from the panel after last week's performance of "New York State of Mind."
Gargano has been writing songs and recording since a very young age, becoming a regular performer at the Bitter End in New York City since she was 13.
She sang an original song at her 'Idol' audition.
Music is not her only passion, though. Gargano told the Times Union is her second passion is food!
We'll find out if she will continue her journey on 'American Idol' this Sunday night.
#IdolAtHome continues on Sunday at 8:00 p.m. on ABC 7!
