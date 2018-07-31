LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --City Councilman Jumaane Williams is due in court Tuesday on charges stemming from an arrest in January.
Williams, who represents parts of Brooklyn, was arrested while protesting the detention and deportation of immigration rights activist Ravi Ragbir in Lower Manhattan.
WATCH: Councilman Williams arrested after protesting with Councilman Rodríguez
"They, I guess, were trying to take him out and some of us were peacefully protesting," Williams said. "The police got a little out of control as far as I'm concerned, I've never experienced anything like that. But, I really want to make sure that we focus on Ravi because thankfully I got out, he hasn't."
17 other people were arrested including fellow councilman Ydanis Rodriguez.
Williams is facing obstruction charges.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts