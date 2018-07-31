IMMIGRATION

NYC council member Jumaane Williams due in court after immigration protest charges

EMBED </>More Videos

NYC Council member Jumaane Williams was arrested while protesting in Foley Square back in January (Photo/@MackyAlston via Twitter)

By Eyewitness News
LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --
City Councilman Jumaane Williams is due in court Tuesday on charges stemming from an arrest in January.

Williams, who represents parts of Brooklyn, was arrested while protesting the detention and deportation of immigration rights activist Ravi Ragbir in Lower Manhattan.
WATCH: Councilman Williams arrested after protesting with Councilman Rodríguez
EMBED More News Videos

Ydanis Rodríguez and Jumaane Williams, who both hold council seats, were arrested in Foley Square while protesting the arrest of Ravi Ragbir, an immigrant rights activist.



"They, I guess, were trying to take him out and some of us were peacefully protesting," Williams said. "The police got a little out of control as far as I'm concerned, I've never experienced anything like that. But, I really want to make sure that we focus on Ravi because thankfully I got out, he hasn't."

17 other people were arrested including fellow councilman Ydanis Rodriguez.

Williams is facing obstruction charges.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new york city councilprotestimmigrationICENew York CityManhattanLower Manhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
NYC Council members facing charges after immigration protest
IMMIGRATION
Trump willing to shut down the government over border security
Trump administration faces deadline for reuniting separated families
'We are human beings:' Couple speaks out after ICE detention
Couple detained while visiting family at Fort Drum free on bond
More immigration
Top Stories
Child among 4 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Queens
NYC murder suspect arrested in LA claims involvement in 7 killings
VIDEO: Man tries to set Staten Island gas station on fire
Stars call for reinstatement of 'Guardians' director Gunn
4 hurt when SUV slams into Manhattan restaurant
Teen accused of killing NJ restaurant owner due in court
Trial to begin for ex-Trump campaign chairman Manafort
Greyhound strands passengers at Port Authority
Show More
Smoking no longer allowed in NYCHA buildings
Swimmers, surfers flee water as shark devours seal
NYPD: Driver of stolen car arrested after several crashes
Man ordered to pay $8.8 million for breaking up marriage
Calls for testing of elderly drivers following recent accidents
More News