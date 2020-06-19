Juneteenth marches, protests planned across the Tri-State region

This year's celebrations are especially significant, as protests against police brutality and racial injustice continue.
RELATED: What is Juneteenth?
In New York, Juneteenth is a state holiday for the first time, and events are planned across New York City throughout the day.
That includes a rally Friday morning at Washington Square Park organized by 100 Black Men of America, which is billed as a Justice for George event.
Other rallies and protest will follow much of what has been seen in the city over the past several weeks, including a march from Brooklyn over the Brooklyn Bridge to City Hall.
Juneteenth has always commemorated freedom. It marks the date that slaves in Texas received word that they were free, more than 2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.
This year, after the killing of George Floyd, many say Juneteenth is a time to call for action.
Earlier this week, Governor Cuomo declared Juneteenth a state holiday, acknowledging rampant, systemic discrimination and injustice.
"I want to be a force for change, and I want to help synergize this moment," Cuomo said. "And if Juneteenth is part of that, and a recognition of what happened, and an understanding of what happened, and an acknowledgement of that, great."
The governor said he hopes the New York state legislature will vote to make Juneteenth an official state holiday so new Yorkers can use it as a day to reflect on changes that need to be made.
WATCH: NY Gov. Cuomo declares Juneteenth a holiday for state workers
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts