TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --Five months after their innocent son was brutally murdered outside of a Bronx bodega, Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz's parents face all 14 suspects in court Thursday.
During the hearing, the men charged in connection to the Bronx teen's murder will face a judge on routine motions. All 14 remain behind bars.
Junior died in June after he was chased and slashed in the neck with a machete in the Tremont section of the Bronx. Police believe it was a case of mistaken identity. His murder sparked a public outcry and the hashtag #JusticeForJunior went viral.
The 14 suspects are members of the Trinitarios gang, authorities said, and authorities believe they were targeting another rival gang member. Most recently, 20-year-old Frederick Then was arrested September 17 after turning himself in.
