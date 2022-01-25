Fire raging at junkyard in Port Newark, NJ sends smoke into NYC

EMBED <>More Videos

Fire raging at junkyard in Port Newark, NJ

PORT NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a large fire at a junkyard in Port Newark that is sending smoke across the Hudson River.

The fire broke out at the Eastern Metal Recycling Terminal on Calcutta Street at around 8:30 p.m. Monday and has been burning ever since.

Video from NewsCopter 7 Tuesday morning showed heavy flames and thick smoke rising from the scene.



Large excavators were moving around the burning debris are firefighters battled the flames. No injuries were reported.

Smoke was reported in Newark throughout the night, and is now drifting into Brooklyn and Manhattan, resulting in calls of smoke to the fire department.

ALSO READ | MTA officials address alarming rise in crime, promise more uniformed officers on platforms
EMBED More News Videos

Newly appointed Transit Chief Jason Wilcox says riders will see uniformed train patrols be on the platform and on the trains 24/7. Darla Miles has more.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseynewarkessex countyfire
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Several school districts ditch masks after NY judge overturns mandate
Wounded NYPD officer fights for life; Accused gunman dies
AccuWeather: Breezy breaks, milder
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
COVID updates: Free rapid tests, face masks start to arrive from feds
Critics to respond to Adams' 'Blueprint to End Gun Violence'
Sorrow, grief sweep vigil in NYC after 2 officers shot, 1 fatally
Show More
"Perfect Crime" theater robbed of copper pipes in real life whodunit
Cause of death revealed for 23-year-old woman found dead after date
What's behind the spike in violent crime across NYC?
Tips to stay safe on New York City subway platforms
Rookie called a hero for quick action in deadly Harlem NYPD shooting
More TOP STORIES News