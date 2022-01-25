Fire raging at junkyard in Port Newark, NJ sends smoke into NYC

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11505431" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Newly appointed Transit Chief Jason Wilcox says riders will see uniformed train patrols be on the platform and on the trains 24/7. Darla Miles has more.

PORT NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters are battling a large fire at a junkyard in Port Newark that is sending smoke across the Hudson River.The fire broke out at the Eastern Metal Recycling Terminal on Calcutta Street at around 8:30 p.m. Monday and has been burning ever since.Video from NewsCopter 7 Tuesday morning showed heavy flames and thick smoke rising from the scene.Large excavators were moving around the burning debris are firefighters battled the flames. No injuries were reported.Smoke was reported in Newark throughout the night, and is now drifting into Brooklyn and Manhattan, resulting in calls of smoke to the fire department.----------