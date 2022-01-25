Fire raging at junkyard in Port Newark, NJ sends smoke into NYC

The fire broke out at the Eastern Metal Recycling Terminal on Calcutta Street at around 8:30 p.m. Monday and has been burning ever since.
Video from NewsCopter 7 Tuesday morning showed heavy flames and thick smoke rising from the scene.
Large excavators were moving around the burning debris are firefighters battled the flames. No injuries were reported.
Smoke was reported in Newark throughout the night, and is now drifting into Brooklyn and Manhattan, resulting in calls of smoke to the fire department.
