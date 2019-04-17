Chanel Lewis sentencing postponed in Karina Vetrano murder amid allegations of juror misconduct

A hearing will take place Monday amid allegations of juror misconduct.
The prosecution denies the allegations, but both sides agree that a hearing should go forward. Sentencing is now tentatively scheduled for Tuesday.
"My son Chanel Lewis is innocent," said Veta Lewis, Chanel's mother. "And all I want for my son is justice for Chanel."
"Today was a delay of justice for not letting him go," said Charles Barron, Community Activist. "They say in the jury, they are questioning their behavior, so that will be a hearing on Monday to determine whether the sentence should be thrown out or whether the conviction should be thrown out because of the behavior of the jury. They will do that on Monday. We say he should be liberated on Monday."
The prosecutor said that they had investigated those allegations thoroughly and said they are "unfounded." But, that in the "interest of justice" the hearing will go forward on Monday.
Lewis was found guilty April 1 of killing Vetrano, 30, while she was out jogging in Howard Beach in August 2016.
Vetrano's body was found in the reeds of Spring Creek Park, her jogging clothes in disarray. Police say she had been beaten, strangled and sexually abused.
The jury deliberated for about five hours before reaching the verdict at Lewis's mistrial.
There was a huge eruption of cheers and applause in the courtroom after the jury foreman announced the guilty verdict.
Eyewitness News spoke exclusively with the jury foreman who called it, "a slam dunk case."
Lewis could face life in prison without parole when he is sentenced.
Last week, Lewis's mother proclaimed his innocence in an exclusive interview with ABC's Nightline.
She said then that they plan to appeal the verdict.
