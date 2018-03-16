A California jury unanimously found a San Francisco police officer previously known as the "Hot Cop of the Castro" guilty of two felony counts of hit and run.Officer Christopher Kohrs was accused of hit and run in a November 2015 incident at Broadway and Montgomery just after 2 a.m. Two victims sustained injuries."Ultimately, this man was brought to justice," district attorney spokesperson Max Szabo said. "It doesn't matter whether you're a police officer, whether you're an everyday person, everyone needs to be held accountable for their actions. And that's exactly what we saw here,"Victor Perez, one of the victims, told ABC7 News by text Thursday he felt pity and resentment for Officer Kohrs.Kohrs' attorney argued he ran because he was in danger from a mob that had gathered who recognized him as the Hot Cop of the Castro."I don't ever criticize a jury," defense attorney Peter Furst said. "I think the process is one that we have to respect. Doesn't mean that I'm not disappointed. I'm extremely disappointed."The judge remanded Kohrs to custody, saying he was a flight risk."He didn't appear before the police for a number of hours, but he did (turn) himself in," Furst said. "And the idea that he's a flight risk because of that one instance is not one with which I agree."Sentencing is scheduled for April 4.----------