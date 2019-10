Jury resumes in convicted Chelsea bomber's attempted murder trial

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Jurors in New Jersey have resumed deliberations in the attempted murder trial of a man already convicted of planting bombs in New York City Afghanistan-born naturalized U.S. citizen Ahmad Khan Rahimi faces charges stemming from his 2016 arrest.He's accused of engaging police in a gun battle after they found him sleeping in a doorway. An officer was shot, and Rahimi was riddled with police bullets.The jury began deliberating Thursday. On Tuesday they asked the judge to clarify the definition of assault charges.Rahimi's attorney has argued his client acted in self-defense.A New York jury convicted Rahimi last year of setting off a bomb, injuring 30 people. A second bomb failed to go off.The government presented evidence that Rahimi also set a small pipe bomb along a Marine Corps road race in Seaside Park, New Jersey, the same day.----------