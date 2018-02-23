A jury has been selected in the case against a nanny accused of killing two children she was caring for on the Upper West Side.Yoselyn Ortega, 55, is charged with murdering 6-year-old Lucia Krim and 2-year-old Leo Krim in their home in 2012.Opening statements in her trial will begin March 1st.Prosecutors are hoping to prove Ortega was coherent and made a conscious decision to kill the children.Her attorney is expected to use an insanity defense.Ortega faces a possible sentence of life behind bars. She is currently being held without bail.----------