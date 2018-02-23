Jury selected in trial against NYC nanny accused of murdering two young children

EMBED </>More Videos

Yoselyn Ortega is charged with murdering 6-year-old Lucia Krim and 2-year-old Leo Krim in their Upper West Side home in 2012.

Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A jury has been selected in the case against a nanny accused of killing two children she was caring for on the Upper West Side.

Yoselyn Ortega, 55, is charged with murdering 6-year-old Lucia Krim and 2-year-old Leo Krim in their home in 2012.

Opening statements in her trial will begin March 1st.

Prosecutors are hoping to prove Ortega was coherent and made a conscious decision to kill the children.

Her attorney is expected to use an insanity defense.

Ortega faces a possible sentence of life behind bars. She is currently being held without bail.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child killeddouble murdernanny arrestedNew York CityManhattanUpper West Side
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Jury selection begins in trial of nanny charged with killing 2 kids
Nanny accused of murdering 2 kids on Upper West Side rejects plea deal
Parents of children allegedly murdered by NYC nanny expecting another baby
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News