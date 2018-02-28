GARDEN CITY, Nassau County (WABC) --The jury selection process begins Wednesday in the corruption trial of a former Nassau County Executive.
Ed Mangano is accused of taking bribes from a restaurant owner in exchange for business deals.
His wife and former Supervisor of Oyster Bay John Venditto are also being tried.
All three have pleaded not guilty.
Opening statements are scheduled for March 12th.
The trial is expected to last up to eight weeks.
