UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a Manhattan nanny accused of killing two children.
Prosecutors say Yoselyn Ortega, 55, stabbed herself in the neck after killing 6-year-old Lulu and 2-year-old Leo Krim in the bathroom of their family's home on the Upper West Side in October 2012.
Prosecutors are hoping to prove Ortega was coherent and made a conscious decision to kill the children.
Her attorney is expected to use an insanity defense.
Ortega faces a possible sentence of life behind bars. She is currently being held without bail.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts