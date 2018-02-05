Jury selection begins in trial of Upper West Side nanny charged with fatally stabbing two children

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest in the trial of an Upper West Side nanny.

Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a Manhattan nanny accused of killing two children.

Prosecutors say Yoselyn Ortega, 55, stabbed herself in the neck after killing 6-year-old Lulu and 2-year-old Leo Krim in the bathroom of their family's home on the Upper West Side in October 2012.

Prosecutors are hoping to prove Ortega was coherent and made a conscious decision to kill the children.

Her attorney is expected to use an insanity defense.

Ortega faces a possible sentence of life behind bars. She is currently being held without bail.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
nanny arrestedstabbingUpper West SideNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
More News